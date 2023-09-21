Young goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek has been spotted in Liverpool training ahead of the start of their Europa League campaign tonight.

In a video shared by the Mirror on YouTube, Jurgen Klopp’s squad are preparing for their clash with Austrian side LASK Linz.

Plenty of Liverpool fans would have been watching on last night and seeing their Premier League rivals taking part in the Champions League.

After a stuttering campaign last year, they missed out on qualification, although Manchester United’s 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich may have provided some solace.

Instead, Jurgen Klopp is preparing for a Europa League campaign where his side have to go into the competition as one of the favourites.

It should also offer him an opportunity to rotate his squad throughout the season.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

There should be more than enough quality throughout his team not to have to play his biggest stars in midweek at the start of the campaign.

One youngster who will be hoping to catch the Liverpool manager’s attention in training is Fabian Mrozek.

The 19-year-old is a Polish youth international and has currently been handed the number 93.

He’s unlikely to play tonight but will be hoping he can earn a place on the bench.

Mrozek spotted in Liverpool’s first-team training

In the video shared by the Mirror, Klopp has gathered his first-team squad together before heading out to start training.

Alongside some of Liverpool’s biggest stars, Mrozek can be seen towering over the likes of Harvey Elliott and Andy Robertson in the crowd.

Mrozek is currently sharing goalkeeping duties at Under-21 level for Liverpool with Marcelo Pitaluga.

The young Brazilian has also been training with the senior side and impressing the likes of Mohamed Salah with his saves.

Mrozek may have been called up to Liverpool first-team training, but the best route to senior football for the young Pole might be a loan move.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

PItaluga went out to non-league side Macclesfield last season and really benefitted from the move.

Given Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to start tonight and he’s already a senior Ireland international, Mrozek will know that earning some minutes elsewhere is potentially the best course of action.