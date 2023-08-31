Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk couldn’t get the best of youngster Marcelo PItaluga in training yesterday.

The Brazilian goalkeeper shared a clip on his Instagram of a shooting drill involving some of Liverpool’s first-team players.

Amid all the speculation going on right now, Liverpool still have a match to prepare for at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for his side to build on their fantastic win over Newcastle last Sunday.

Despite being down to ten men, Darwin Nunez inspired a late comeback to earn three points against a potential top-four rival this season.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One player who won’t be involved at the weekend is Virgil van Dijk who was sent off on Sunday.

However, that didn’t stop him and Mohamed Salah from putting Marcelo Pitaluga through his paces behind the scenes at Liverpool.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper showed off his skills between the sticks in front of his senior colleagues.

Pitaluga denies Salah in Liverpool training

The Brazilian posted a clip from training with Virgil van Dijk first taking a shot that Pitaluga saves at full stretch to his left.

Mohamed Salah then steps up and hits his shot towards the top corner, but Pitaluga makes an incredible save onto the bar.

Salah can’t believe he’s saved it and in the comments, fellow goalkeeper Adrian commented and said: “Pitaluga Airlines,” referring to him flying through the air.

It will be interesting to see what Pitaluga ends up doing this season.

Alisson Becker is going to be Jurgen Klopp’s number one and despite being linked with an exit earlier in the window, Caoimhin Kelleher will be his backup.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

This leaves Pitaluga competing to be third choice if he stays at the club, working with the likes of Salah in Liverpool training to improve his skills.

He went out on loan last season and that would be a good option for him again this year.

Pitaluga looks ready to step up from playing in non-league last season but finding the right club might be difficult at this stage of the window.