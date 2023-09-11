Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has been impressing his coaches while on international duty with England.

In a video shared by England on their official YouTube channel, the Under-21s can be seen preparing for the start of the European Championships campaign.

After defeating Spain in the final of the Under-21 Euros in July, the new qualification campaign starts today.

Lee Carsley’s side travel to Luxembourg with a very different-looking squad to the group that won the last tournament.

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is now one of the most experienced players in the squad having appeared in all but one of England’s games in that competition.

Photo by Levan Verdzeuli – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

He was mainly used as a substitute this summer but is likely to play a much bigger role over the next two years.

England’s coaches have already been impressed by what they’ve seen from Elliott alongside his new teammates.

There was one moment in particular that showed his quality as he teamed up with Tottenham forward Dane Scarlett.

England coaches impressed by Elliott in training

In the video shared by England, the squad can be seen taking part in a small-sided match.

Elliott is seen picking up the ball before dribbling sideways across the pitch.

He then plays a great through-ball to a teammate who lays it off to Dane Scarlett, but the teenager’s shot is cleared away despite looking like it crossed the line.

Those watching on from the sidelines were impressed with what they saw from Elliott, with one being heard shouting, ‘Good’ as he linked up with his teammates.

Elliott will know how important it is to impress his coaches while on international duty with England.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

It looks set to be another season at Liverpool where he’s likely in and out of the team.

Jurgen Klopp brought in four new midfielders in the summer which could limit his opportunities.

Dominik Szoboszlai has impressed in his short time at the club and Ryan Gravenberch will be keen to break into the team as quickly as possible.

Elliott did well against Chelsea but has had to settle for appearances off the bench in the league this season.

Curtis Jones was introduced to the side ahead of him before the international break which may be a slight concern.

If he can’t break into the team, a loan move in January might not be the worst idea for the 20-year-old.