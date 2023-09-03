‘Brilliant’: BBC pundit absolutely amazed by 22-year-old Liverpool player during first-half vs Villa

Leon Osman has lauded Dominik Szoboszlai after the Hungarian broke the deadlock inside three minutes for Liverpool in their clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Osman was speaking on BBC Radio Five Live after the Reds made a rapid start at Anfield, with the 22-year-old opening his account for the club.

Dominik Szoboszlai is threatening to be an absolutely inspired signing for Liverpool. The former RB Leipzig man has impressed in every game so far following his summer switch.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

And he now has his first goal. Szoboszlai was able to run onto a corner which managed to miss everyone in the Aston Villa penalty area. The attacking midfielder then unleashed a superb strike into the far side of the net which had the trajectory of a beautifully-hit driver off the deck before beating Emi Martinez.

Osman lauds Szoboszlai after first Liverpool goal

It was always a matter of time before Szoboszlai got his first goal for the Reds. And Osman was full of praise for the Liverpool star following the moment of magic.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

“Brilliant finish. He just hung around the edge of the penalty area and the deliver in was pretty decent, an out-swinger,” he told BBC Radio Five Live.

“It just went through the entire pack and he picked up the flight of the ball superbly. Lovely half-volley and a great connection with it.

“It is a brilliant finish and great start from Liverpool. really, really sloppy start from Aston Villa.”

Szoboszlai did move to Merseyside for a fair amount of money. And Jurgen Klopp’s side hardly welcomed a raft of signings over the past few months.

But it is surely fair to suggest that Szoboszlai has actually been one of the most underrated buys of the window just gone. He already looks so comfortable in that Liverpool midfield.

Szoboszlai has been outstanding on a number of occasions already. And he is now backing that up with goals for the Reds.

It was an amazing finish from the youngster. And based on the start to life he has made at Anfield, you would think that it will prove to be the first of many for the club.