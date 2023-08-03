French side Nantes now want to sign Arsenal youngster Marquinhos on loan this summer.

A report from Foot Mercato has shared that the 20-year-old could be on his way out of the Emirates this summer.

Marquinhos was involved for the second time in pre-season last night against Monaco.

He came on for the final few minutes to replace the stand-in captain for the day Eddie Nketiah.

Marquinhos didn’t get given much time to make an impact and wasn’t involved in the resulting penalty shootout.

The 20-year-old winger travelled with the squad to both Germany and the United States but was a periphery figure.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He was given a chance to shine against the MLS All-Stars but spent much of the game being shouted at by Jurrien Timber.

Marquinhos is too far down the pecking order to warrant staying at Arsenal next season.

Nantes have now offered Marquinhos a chance to impress elsewhere and have made a loan bid for the Brazilian.

Arsenal have already received one offer for the tricky player, but given their recent experience with Ligue 1 loan deals, will be very tempted by Nantes’s offer.

Nantes want Marquinhos on loan

The report from Foot Mercato suggests Nantes are ‘very interested’ in the youngster.

His profile reportedly appeals to Nantes who are keen to strengthen their attacking options and their bid is now under consideration.

Arsenal have had a very good experience when it comes to sending players to France on loan.

The most recent example is Folarin Balogun, who scored 21 goals for Stade Reims last season.

It’s generated plenty of interest in the young forward who Arsenal could now sell for a huge fee if they don’t decide to use him next season.

Photo by Jose L Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Before Balogun, William Saliba continued his development in France after being initially signed by Arsenal in 2019.

There was a time when it looked like he would never break into the Arsenal set-up, but he’s now one of their most important players.

Marquinhos will hope a loan move to Nantes could similarly kickstart his career in North London.

He faces too much competition to play a part for the Gunners this season.

A year in Ligue 1 could be just what the young Brazilian needs and a chance to play against his namesake at PSG.