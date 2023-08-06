Young Arsenal defender Taylor Foran has been seen battling with Bukayo Saka in training.

In the run-up to Arsenal’s first competitive fixture of the season, Mikel Arteta was putting his squad through their paces.

Arsenal have an opportunity to get one over one of their biggest rivals later today.

They face treble-winning Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley.

After topping the Premier League table for much of last season, Arsenal ran out of steam in the last few matches.

Arteta has built one of the most exciting young squads in Europe and continued that trend in the transfer window this summer.

Declan Rice is a game-changing addition to the team, while Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber have the potential to be incredible additions.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Arteta isn’t afraid to involve some of Arsenal’s academy stars behind the scenes as well.

Taylor Foran has now been seen in Arsenal training grappling with Bukayo Saka.

The 19-year-old defender has already had a taste of senior action away from the Emirates.

Although it’s unlikely he’ll be involved today, training alongside some of Arsenal’s best players will only help his development.

Foran spotted battling Saka in Arsenal training

Taylor Foran is a huge right-footed centre-back who is yet to make his senior Arsenal debut.

After impressing for the Under-21s in the first half of last season, Foran earned a loan move to League Two side Hartlepool United.

He played 11 times for the fourth-tier side, but couldn’t prevent them from dropping out of the Football League.

Foran is unlikely to step up into Arsenal’s first-team squad permanently next season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

So far, none of Arsenal’s senior defenders have moved on, while Jurrien Timber has been added to the squad.

The likes of Rob Holding and Cedric Soares are expected to leave before the transfer window closes.

Foran is unlikely to be able to take advantage of this, even if he has impressed in training against Arsenal star Saka.

Another loan move would be the best thing for his development and a return to League Two might suit him well.

He may hope to squeeze onto the bench for today’s clash with Manchester City, although a debut seems a long way off.