18-year-old Tottenham youngster part of winning team in training yesterday with Cristian Romero

It’s safe to say that Cristian Romero is a popular member of the squad at Tottenham Hotspur right now, among fans and players.

The Argentinian defender is playing some fine football in marshalling the Spurs backline. He is seen as key to how Tottenham play and Ange Postecoglou has loved working with him so far.

Of course, for Romero, helping bring along young players will be a job for him as well and there’s a lot of clamour for new signing Ashley Phillips right now. And looking at the latest images from Tottenham’ training sessions, it seems Phillips and Romero might already be forming a bond.

Ashley Phillips spotted on winning Tottenham training team with Cristian Romero

Phillips has made a big impression at Tottenham since arriving in the summer. Ange Postecoglou has kept him around the team and there’s even suggestions he’s ahead of some experienced pros like Eric Dier now.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Indeed, looking at the latest image shared by Tottenham from training, it seems Phillips is very much involved.

The 18-year-old can be spotted celebrating a win in training alongside Romero, Bissouma, Emerson Royal, Bryan Gil, and Richarlison. Clearly, a small sided game has been won by the youngster’s team here.

With a big game coming against Liverpool this weekend, it looks like Phillips might be involved again.

Certainly, it would appear that Postecoglou will have no qualms about putting him into the action if needed.

Phillips is going to be a big player for Spurs

Some young players come along and just seem to ‘get it’. Ashley Phillips looks like being on of these young players.

His experience of playing with Blackburn has done him the world of good and he looks pretty much ready to step in for Spurs if needed.

Quite when those moments will come, remains to be seen. But the fact he is training alongside Romero and already forming bonds in training, is a huge step.