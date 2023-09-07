‘Whispers coming out of the club’: Reporter has heard 18-year-old is really impressing in Tottenham training now

Tottenham made a few massive signings this summer, but one arrival that may have slipped slightly under the radar is Ashley Phillips from Blackburn.

The 18-year-old joined Spurs from the Lancashire club earlier this summer, and we’ve not really heard that much about him since he came in.

However, according to Marcus Buckland, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Phillips is actually really impressing in his early days at Spurs.

The reporter says that whispers coming out of Spurs suggest that Phillips is really impressing at Tottenham, and perhaps a first-team chance could be in the offing.

Photo by Matt McNulty – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Phillips impressing

Buckland shared what he’s heard about the defender.

“Ok, so Ashley Phillips, the whispers coming out of the club, and you guys will have your ears much closer to the ground than I do in that regard is that he’s really impressing, Phillips in the early days. There’s Eric Dier, we could play Emerson Royal as a central defender and there’s Ben Davies too,” Buckland said.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chance incoming?

Phillips is only young so he can afford to bide his time at Tottenham, but we can’t help but think that he could get a chance at Spurs at some point.

Indeed, with Davinson Sanchez already leaving the club and Eric Dier seemingly out in the cold, Phillips could get a shot if either Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven pick up an injury of a suspension at any point this season.

The teenager may only be young, but he appears to be doing the right things in training and perhaps he could be in line for a shot at Spurs before too long.