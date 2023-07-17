Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry is expected to play regularly on Arsenal’s pre-season tour this summer.

That’s according to journalist Tom Canton, who was speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel.

There was plenty to digest when Arsenal’s squad list was released for their trip to the United States this summer.

Several high-profile omissions such as Thomas Partey and Reiss Nelson were quickly picked up on.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

There were also the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares who are expected to leave this summer.

However, it was equally interesting to see which names were included that might not have been expected.

Alex Runarsson and Auston Trusty are unlikely to feature under Mikel Arteta next season but have been given an opportunity.

Youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry will also have another chance to play with his senior Arsenal teammates.

After being left out of the group that travelled to Germany last week, it’s a big boost for the 18-year-old.

Arsenal youngster Cozier-Duberry expected to play regularly on USA tour

Speaking about Arsenal’s latest batch of exciting young players, Canton said: “Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Reuell Walters were not chosen.

“It’s my understanding that they were made aware of this as kind of a pre-planned thing.

“Amario Cozier-Duberry was going to go on the US tour and the aforementioned trio of youngsters was going to go on the Germany trip to play Nurnberg.

“So, they got their minutes and now Amario Cozier-Duberry will, who is thought of as being further along in his development.

“There is an expectation that we’ll see plenty of him and he’s been impressing significantly.

“He impressed for the FA Youth Cup side, he’s impressed for the Under-21s as well and Cozier-Duberry did of course feature on the bench a number of times in the Premier League last season.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Cozier-Duberry may play on the wing in place of Reiss Nelson for Arsenal over the next couple of weeks.

He’s never played a competitive game for the first team but was very close to featuring last season.

The teenager will hope he can convince Arteta to include him in his Premier League squad next season.

If not, he could go and thrive playing first-team football out on loan elsewhere.