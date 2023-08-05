Liverpool’s third bid for Romeo Lavia may be imminent.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who was speaking on the Here We Go Podcast about the midfielder.

The Reds have already had two bids knocked back for the £50m man, but they remain undeterred in the hunt to sign the Belgian.

Romano says that he is absolutely convinced that Liverpool will, once again, bid for Lavia, claiming that the hold-up in this deal lies more with Southampton than with the Merseyside club.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Third bid incoming

Romano shared what he knows about the ‘strong’ player.

“Southampton are always asking for £50m, Liverpool have tried with £37m, then they tried with £42m. Liverpool will try again, I remain convinced that Liverpool will try again and they will bid again for Romeo Lavia. But it’s on Southampton more than on Liverpool, so we will have to see how they react to these bids. My feeling is that Liverpool will bid again,” Romano said.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Get it done

The terms of this deal have been known for quite some time now, and if Liverpool do want to sign Lavia, they need to put their hands in their pockets and cough up the £50m.

We’re one week out from the start of the Premier League season, the time for messing about has been and gone.

Lavia will need something of a pre-season if he’s to settle quickly at Liverpool, and while a week isn’t a long time, at least it’s something.

The Reds need to stop mucking about and make sure that this third bid is satisfactory, because the longer this goes on, the harder it will be for Lavia to settle at Anfield.