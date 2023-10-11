17-year-old Arsenal youngster stars vs Exeter in 5-0 EFL Trophy victory

Seb Ferdinand had an EFL Trophy debut to remember last night as he starred from the bench for Arsenal against Exeter City.

The 17-year-old took to social media to celebrate a successful outing against the League One side.

Arsenal Under-21 manager Mehmet Ali would have been very impressed with what he saw from his side after half-time last night.

They went into the break level with Exeter before rampaging past the third-tier club in the second half.

Five unanswered goals gifted Arsenal their first win of the season in the competition without the likes of Ethan Nwaneri in the side.

Fresh from his first-team debut last month, Charles Sagoe Jr. opened the scoring after an hour.

Four goals in the final 11 minutes secured the win for Arsenal over Exeter, with Ferdinand scoring a delightful brace.

The 17-year-old was brought on for Harrison Dudziak in the 69th minute and made an immediate impact.

Ferdinand has already featured in first-team training this season and is having a fine campaign at Arsenal.

Ferdinand stars for Arsenal against Exeter

Fresh from scoring a quick brace and providing an assist to Khayon Edwards, Ferdinand posted on Instagram.

Alongside pictures of him celebrating with his teammates, Ferdinand said: “EFL Trophy debut, 2 goals 1 assist.”

Teammate Charles Sagoe Jr. hailed his, “Instant Impact!” while Myles Lewis-Skelly loved his performance.

Arsenal have always had one of the best academies in the country and a recent history of bringing through some very talented youngsters.

Bukayo Saka is the obvious example, but Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah have both regularly featured this season.

The likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are both very highly-rated too.

Ferdinand might add his name to the list of Arsenal youngsters looking to break into the senior side after his cameo against Exeter.

Arsenal’s Under-21s have now put themselves in a great position to quality for the next round of the EFL Trophy.

They’ve already opened up a four-point gap over Swindon Town and last night’s opponents.