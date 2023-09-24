17-year-old youngster Jack Wilshere loves spotted scoring against Ramsdale in Arsenal first-team training

Young Arsenal winger Seb Ferdinand was called up to train with the senior side in preparation for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Ferdinand was seen training with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard on Arsenal’s YouTube Channel.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And he took his opportunity well, Ferdinand can be seen scoring an excellent left footed finish past Aaron Ramsdale.

Clearly the 17-year-old holds a lot of potential, and he’s someone that Jack Wilshere has already been full of praise for.

Wilshere, Arsenal’s under-18’s head coach, recently praised Ferdinand for his progress.

Wilshere said that the winger was working so hard in training and he had actually been challenging him to score and assist more.

Therefore his coach will probably enjoy this footage of Ferdinand calmly slotting past an England international.

The Arsenal coach has said the key to his progress will be making the winger realise just how good he is.

And being called up to senior Arsenal training should now be a good indicator for Ferdinand.

Wilshere is now a glowing example for Arsenal’s young players in the Hale End academy of what they can achieve in the future.

Ferdinand already looks comfortable in Arsenal training

Arsenal’s sharp upwards trajectory in recent years has begged the question of if it will now be harder for youngsters to break into the team.

However, given Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar were able to clear a lot of unwanted squad players at the end of the window, it now seems there is a chance.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Rather than senior squad players making up the numbers in training, Arsenal can now turn to their academy.

And fans won’t need reminding just how much talent exists there, just look at Ethan Nwaneri.

The likes of Ferdinand being called in Arsenal’s senior training is a real positive.

Yes, fans want to see Arsenal become an elite club once again competing in the best competitions in Europe.

But they still want a side that continues the rich tradition of their academy.