£16m Liverpool midfielder left very impressed by 28-year-old Celtic player on international duty

With thirteen players currently on international duty, the Celtic fans have had plenty of interest in this current international window to keep them occupied.

TBR Celtic have covered how the likes of Liam Scales have performed for the Republic of Ireland and how Luis Palma used his wand of a right foot to create goals for Honduras.

We also looked at how Kyogo Furuhashi performed, and with a goal against Tunisia, the Celtic striker will be returning to Parkhead brimming with confidence.

And such was his happiness at adding to his Japan goal tally, Kyogo took to Instagram to post to celebrate and thank the Japanese fans:

Kyogo is not just on fire for his country, he is also on fire at Celtic. Whilst his goalscoring record is not close to what he has been hitting for the past two seasons, the Japan international has adapted his game to suit Brendan Rodgers’ style.

And why does that mean he is on fire? Well, you just need to look at how he plays. His constant movement and coming deep to get the ball drags defenders out of position.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

This is allowing players like Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate and Luis Palma to find space through the middle to score more goals for Celtic.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Kyogo is not only dangerous off the shoulder of defenders, he is now an all-around team player which his contributions to the Celtic team more effective.

The Japanese striker will still be a goal threat for the Hoops this season. In fact, he is still joint top goalscorer alongside, surprise surprise, Matt O’Riley. So the goals are being spread throughout the team.

The Celtic fans will be hoping that this continues on Sunday as they take on Hearts at Tynecastle.

In other news, ‘I don’t get it’: Chris Sutton now claims 25-year-old Rangers player isn’t focused enough on football