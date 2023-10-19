‘I don’t get it’: Chris Sutton now claims 25-year-old Rangers player isn’t focused enough on football

Chris Sutton has responded to Rangers winger, Todd Cantwell’s claim that his conduct towards him on social media is ‘bizarre’.

TBR Celtic shared how the pair have had a long-running spat on social media platform X which Cantwell addressed this week and the Rangers player’s claim that Sutton is an ‘attention seeker’ garnered this response from the former Celtic hero.

Sutton said [It’s All Kicking Off], “There’s always a way back. I am not sure that football is his biggest focus or he focuses enough on football.

“And a little bit like he should learn from what’s happened to Michael Beale. The Rangers fans eventually saw through Michael Beale and the same thing could happen to Todd Cantwell if he doesn’t start performing on the pitch.

“He’s been at Rangers, whatever anybody wants to say, he has been part of teams in the big moments where he just hasn’t performed. And that’s it.

“Michael Beale ended up losing his job because of it and people will see through Todd. Just keep your head down.

“We talked about Aaron Ramsdale. Aaran Ramsdale’s comments about social media, he turns his notifications off. His focus is on football and football alone.

“Getting involved in social media spats. I don’t get it. If I was flying and if I was playing well then maybe so.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

“But when you haven’t kicked a ball consistently for three seasons and you’re sort of blaming everybody else for that, maybe you just sometimes gonna look at yourself and think I’m gonna focus on myself. Not on other things which are going on around me.”

Photo by Richard Callis /Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

I get the feeling that this feud is far from over. And whilst I appreciate that Cantwell has the right to respond to Sutton’s criticism the former Celtic striker does have a point.

Cantwell’s conduct on social media does garner a lot of attention that the Rangers player doesn’t need. It does take his focus off of what he was brought to Rangers to do and that was to stop Celtic.

That hasn’t been achieved yet and until he does help his club do that, he needs to stay off social media and focus all his efforts on that. Because Celtic are not slowing down.

If anything, they are getting stronger with each passing game. And whilst Cantwell focuses on social media, Celtic will focus on continuing their domination of Scottish football.

In other news, Celtic now linked with shock move to sign 24-year-old in January, Postecoglou says he’s ‘incredible‘