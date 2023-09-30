‘Super-promising’: Klopp says £16m Liverpool player has been training so well

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Wataru Endo following his impressive midweek Carabao Cup performance.

The Reds boss, speaking ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur, says the Anfield summer signing is a “top, top guy”.

Klopp, talking to the Reds media team, also said he’s not surprised at how well he did against Leicester, because he’s been training so well.

Endo is finding his feet at Liverpool following his summer move from Stuttgart in the summer.

He started for the Reds against the Foxes in the third round of the competition and provided the assist for Dominik Szoboszlai.

Endo passed the ball around well and came close to getting a goal after Leicester’s opener, firing narrowly wide from the edge of the box.

‘A first glimpse of his quality’

“It was not a surprise (how well Endo played) because that is how he is training,” said Klopp.

“I have said before, he is already there in training.

“If we don’t give people time anymore then what kind of world is that?

“I was not surprised because that’s how he trains.

“It looks really good, super-promising, and that’s exactly what we wanted.

“He is a top, top guy, so I am really happy for him he could show the outside world a first glimpse of his quality.”

Our view

Endo was a somewhat surprising signing for Liverpool, as it came completely out of the blue in the summer.

In addition, the move – for just over £16million – took place shortly after Chelsea beat the Reds to both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

It’s good to see Endo finding his feet at Liverpool, but then again it shouldn’t be surprising.

He’s a talented and experienced player who has captained both Stuttgart and the Japan national team.

You don’t do that if you haven’t got something special about you.