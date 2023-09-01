‘Bit of breaking news’: Journalist says live on stream that Spurs have just agreed a £45m signing

Brennan Johnson looks like he’s finally going to become a Tottenham player.

Indeed, after days of back and forth between Forest and Spurs, it now looks as though a transfer has been agreed.

According to Sami Mokbel, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline Livestream, Spurs and Nottingham Forest have now agreed a deal in principle to get this deal done for £45m, and while there is still some haggling to do over add-ons, this one is advancing quickly.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Agreed in principle

Mokbel shared his information on Johnson as he was getting it.

“Just as you come to me there I’ve got a bit of breaking news. Tottenham and Forest have agreed a deal in principle now for Brennan Johnson worth £45m for him to join Tottenham. It appears they have got that over the line, there is a bit of haggling to do over the bonus payments but it’s advancing quickly,” Mokbel said.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

And breathe

Daniel Levy will be breathing a huge sigh of relief after finally agreeing this deal.

For so long, this transfer has looked like it would be a difficult one to do, and with Levy locking horns with Evangelos Marinakis, it was tough to see this one ending without a lot of drama attached.

However, it now looks as though Spurs are about to get their man, and it sounds like Tottenham will be having a very fruitful deadline day to say the least.