Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly just £10 million away from signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher before tonight’s deadline.

That’s according to The Telegraph, with the outlet sharing the latest on Tottenham’s move for Gallagher in their transfer blog [01/09 12:09pm].

Tottenham are set for a busy day ahead as they bid to offload unwanted players and bring in some much-needed additions for Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs seem to be closing in on a deal to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest, but they remain locked in talks over a deal for Gallagher.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The 23-year-old has already received interest from West Ham this summer and Chelsea knocked back a bid worth around £40 million from their London rivals.

Now, it seems that Spurs are trying to land the England international for just £35 million.

Tottenham £10m away from signing Gallagher

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea and Tottenham are currently negotiating over the transfer of Gallagher.

It’s noted that a key problem in talks so far has been a difference in valuation.

Indeed, the Blues value Gallagher at £45 million but Spurs’ valuation is closer to £35 million.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Gallagher has been a mainstay in Mauricio Pochettino’s side so far this season having started in every single game.

The England international also captained Chelsea to a 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Yet, the Blues could be open to selling the Cobham Academy product due to the arrivals of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer.

But Tottenham will certainly have to match their valuation or it will be an increasingly difficult deal to complete.

Chelsea aren’t exactly desperate to sell the ‘special‘ midfielder and have no reason to lower their demands, especially at such a late stage in the transfer window.