£15m Everton puts in incredible performance during Bournemouth win

Everton recorded a vital win over AFC Bournemouth yesterday and James Garner was once again one of the stars of the show.

The £15m midfielder scored his first Premier League goal for the club as he continued his fine recent form.

Everton manager Sean Dyche would have known just how important yesterday’s match could be at the end of the season.

Bournemouth and Everton both started the day in the bottom five with just a single league win between them.

The Toffees suffered a hugely disappointing defeat to Luton Town at Goodison Park last weekend, giving their opponents that day their first victory of the campaign.

After four home league matches they had failed to score a goal, but James Garner quickly found the back of the net for Everton against Bournemouth.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He pounced on a slip from a visiting defender before driving at goal and coolly slotting past Neto.

Jack Harrison then scored his first goal for the club before half-time and Abdoulaye Doucoure made sure of the result on the hour mark.

Garner impresses for Everton vs. Bournemouth

As per Sofascore, Garner’s statistics backed up his fantastic performance.

Played in a more central role alongside Doucoure and Amadou Onana, Garner took 71 touches and misplaced just five passes.

He was exceptional in the middle of the pitch at winning the ball back against a tough Bournemouth midfield.

Garner won eight of his 15 duels and completed six tackles, more than any other player on the pitch.

He’s already proved this season that he can be a creative force as well as a strong defensive asset.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

He delivered four key passes against Brentford earlier in the season, although playing through the middle rather than on the right is going to limit his ability to do this as easily.

Garner will want to carry on the form he showed against Bournemouth against Everton after the international break.

With Jack Harrison now in the team and already impressing, Garner can move back into his favoured position and cause trouble from there.

Sean Dyche may still be slightly concerned with the inconsistency of his side, especially in front of goal.

But slowly the team is improving and once the goals start flowing, they shouldn’t have to worry about being in the bottom three.