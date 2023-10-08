Danny Murphy so impressed by 26-year-old Everton player after Bournemouth win

Danny Murphy has lauded Jack Harrison after the Everton loanee bagged his first goal for the club in their emphatic win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Murphy was speaking on Match of the Day after the Toffees beat the Cherries 3-0 at Goodison Park to restore some positivity heading into the international break.

Jack Harrison is one player who has made a bright start to his Everton career. The winger made his full Premier League debut for Sean Dyche’s side against Andoni Iraola’s men.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

And he went on to score a stunning second goal for Everton, volleying the ball over a crowd of players from the edge of the box. The ball kissed the crossbar on its way in.

Jack Harrison lauded after Everton win

He perhaps should have bagged his second of the afternoon later on. But thankfully for the 26-year-old, Abdoulaye Doucoure was on hand to finish the chance and make the score 3-0.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Harrison has certainly given Everton a lift since his debut. And following the game, Danny Murphy suggested that he deserved his goal.

“Harrison, who’s come into the team from Leeds, what a finish. What a great performance from him as well, really positive in his play,” he told Match of the Day.

Loan deal looks to be a major coup

Of course, the defeat to Luton Town last time out was a massive blow. The early signs suggest that the Hatters are not going to be able to beat many sides this season.

But Everton have now won three of their last four in all competitions. They have also scored nine goals across those four games.

It may well still be a difficult season for Sean Dyche’s men. But there looks to be more than enough to keep them out of trouble – particularly when you consider the quality of some of the other teams in the bottom-half of the division.

Certainly, landing Jack Harrison on a loan deal looks to be a massive coup. He now has 22 goals in 109 Premier League games during his career.

That is a fairly impressive return. And you would not be surprised if he adds many more goals to his tally over the coming months.