James Garner had a game to remember for Everton yesterday as they convincingly beat Brentford to earn their first Premier League win of the season.

A 3-1 win for the Toffees was exactly what they deserved as they put in their best display of the season at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The 22-year-old had a game to remember playing on the right-hand side in midfield, with Sofascore sharing his best statistics from the game.

Sean Dyche would have known how vital it was for his side to get something out of the game yesterday.

Luton Town got off the mark against Wolves meaning they started the match level on points with the Premier League’s bottom side.

Any early nerves were settled by a fantastic goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure, latching onto a James Tarkowski header.

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

The centre-back nodded Everton back in front in the second half after Mathias Jensen scored before Dominic Calvert-Lewin secured all three points.

James Garner had another fantastic game for Everton, combining well with Ashley Young on the right to cause Brentford plenty of problems.

The England Under-21 international threaded a lovely pass through to Calvert-Lewin for the third goal and was rewarded with a well-deserved assist.

He also put the cross into the box that found Tarkowski which eventually fell at the feet of Doucoure for the opener.

Garner impresses for Everton against Brentford

Alongside his assist for the final goal, Sofascore also shared the other aspects of yesterday’s game where Garner flourished.

He completed 92% of his passes, failing to find a teammate on two occasions all game.

Garner also made four key passes, with the final one of those leading to Calvert-Lewin finding the back of the net.

He won three tackles and six out of his 11 duels, highlighting why he’s occasionally been used as a right-back by Sean Dyche.

The £15m midfielder will hope that this is the start of a run of games in the side after coming in for Arnaut Danjuma last night.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Garner showed against Brentford what an important player he can be for Everton.

Injuries hampered his first season at Goodison Park and it was a surprise to see him not start last weekend against Arsenal.

He finished last season strongly though and could be a valuable, versatile asset for the remainder of the campaign.