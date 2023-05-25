£150k-a-week midfielder Arsenal want to sign will be free agent this summer











Journalist Rudy Galetti has shared that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will leave for free this summer amid links with Arsenal.

Galetti shared his update on Twitter with the summer transfer window approaching.

Arsenal have one game left against Wolves on Sunday before a well-earned break.

The Gunners have an exciting year to look forward to as they return to the Champions League next season.

That will require reinforcements across the squad with some players already looking set to leave.

Granit Xhaka has been a key cog for Mikel Arteta this year, but he appears to be on his way to the Bundesliga.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arsenal have been linked with Adrian Rabiot to potentially fill that void and Rudy Galetti has shared an update on his future.

The £150,000-a-week French international has had a sensational season.

Clubs are likely to be queuing up to sign him before the start of the next campaign.

Taking to Twitter, Galetti said: “Adrien Rabiot and Angel Di Maria are set to leave Juventus at the end of the season as free agents.

“The [Juventus] will revolutionize the squad in the summer, focusing on young players.”

The 28-year-old midfielder has been one of Juventus’s best players this season.

He’s scored eight goals and provided four assists for a side who have been in and out of the Champions League places this season.

Not only that, he put in some sensational performances for France on their way to the World Cup final.

After Galetti’s update, Arsenal could do a lot worse than sign Rabiot on a free transfer.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Although his wage demands would likely be one of the biggest in the squad, the money saved on a transfer fee would be a plus.

With Declan Rice set to cost a large sum if he does move to The Emirates, Rabiot would make sense as a second option in midfield.

He would also be one of the most experienced players in the squad.

With Xhaka set to exit, Arsenal could benefit from another player who has experience at the very highest level.

Show all