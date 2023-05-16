Report: Arsenal now looking as signing 'excellent' £170k-a-week star on a free, he started in World Cup final











Arsenal are continuing to keep an eye on the future of Adrien Rabiot with the midfielder still set to be out of contract with Juventus at the end of the season.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that a host of Premier League sides are waiting in the wings as his representatives struggle to reach an agreement with the Old Lady over fresh terms.

Photo by Diego Puletto/Getty Images

Adrien Rabiot is happy in Turin. And 90min reports that Massimiliano Allegri is a huge admirer of the Frenchman. However, his current deal has less than two months left to run. So time is running out.

Arsenal monitoring Adrien Rabiot

And there are a number of teams hoping to offer him the chance to move to the Premier League. 90min reports that Arsenal are monitoring developments with Rabiot. Meanwhile, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping themselves informed.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Rabiot has definitely had one of his best years with Juve. He has scored 11 goals in all competitions. He was also a key part of the France squad which reached the World Cup final earlier this term.

At 28, you get the feeling that it may now or never if Rabiot is going to move to the Premier League while at something like the peak of his career.

And Arsenal definitely need further reinforcements in the middle of the park. Mikel Arteta’s side will be back in the Champions League next year. And unfortunately, the last few weeks have shown how important having greater depth is for the Gunners.

Rabiot is an ‘excellent‘ player. He will not come cheap, even on a free transfer. It has previously been reported that he is looking for around £170,000-a-week.

But there is definitely the potential to do a really smart piece of business.