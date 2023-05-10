£145k-a-week Tottenham player is no longer injured, he could start vs Aston Villa











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly received a positive update on defender Clement Lenglet’s latest injury.

A report from Football London suggests that interim manager Ryan Mason has had some good news about the Frenchman’s fitness.

Tottenham finally got a win under their belt at the weekend under Mason as they defeated Crystal Palace.

Harry Kane’s header just before half-time decided the game, although Spurs fans would have been encouraged by the performance more than anything.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Mason went with a back four for the first time since their disastrous 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

One of the main issues at St. James’ Park was that Tottenham’s defenders needed much more protection.

Mason counteracted this by picking Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal on the right and introducing Clement Lenglet to the starting line-up.

The Frenchman has much more experience than Eric Dier in that system, having played it at Barcelona.

However, he was substituted late in the game after injuring his shoulder fouling Wilfried Zaha.

Tottenham have had a positive update on Lenglet’s injury ahead of the weekend.

It seems he could be fit enough to start against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The report from Football London states that they understand that, ‘Acting head coach Mason has since received positive news on Lenglet’s shoulder muscle injury and the centre-back is expected to be in contention to be selected for Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.’

After the match last Saturday, Mason said: “He had a shoulder problem, you could probably see. Hopefully nothing too serious, too bad.

“He got treatment on the pitch, it was late on in the game, it was a set piece and we didn’t really want to lose a central defender to defend a set piece so we made that change.”

The £145,000-a-week defender’s future at the end of the season is still up in the air.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

His loan move to Tottenham has no obligation to buy and it’s unclear whether Spurs want to make his move permanent.

Mason wasn’t happy with Lenglet was taken off with an injury at the weekend when Tottenham didn’t have a replacement lined up.

He’ll be pleased he can call upon the 27-year-old to keep their faint Champions League hopes alive.

All they can do is win their final three games and hope other teams slip up.

