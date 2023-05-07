Journalist explains why Ryan Mason was furious when £145k-a-week star was subbed











Journalist Alasdair Gold has reported that Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason was furious when Clement Lenglet was substituted off in the win over Crystal Palace.

Tottenham were not great but managed to pick up the 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from captain Harry Kane.

The match saw Palace have a lot of possession. In the end they didn’t create enough chances and failed to threaten Fraser Forster.

Clement Lenglet, who is on £145,000-a-week, injured himself after fouling Wilfried Zaha and then had to be substituted due to his injury, but Mason wasn’t happy.

Ryan Mason furious after Lenglet substitution

The club were 1-0 up and under a lot of pressure. There was worries that they would have to go down to 10 men for short period.

Gold reported: “He was furious at Tottenham’s physios for bringing Clement Lenglet off the pitch before he could bring on Eric Dier as Spurs were defending a dangerous free-kick. The Frenchman had injured his shoulder after using it to bring down Zaha to prevent him running through.

“The acting head coach did not want Tottenham to have been left a centre-back down in trying to defend the set piece.”

It is understandable to see why Mason was so furious. There are also a lot of issues at Spurs due to the fact that they hadn’t won yet under the interim manager. The win will be a huge morale boost. Up next for Spurs is a tricky tie against Aston Villa.

