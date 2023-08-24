£13m striker Moyes want to sign for West Ham is searching for a new club now

AC Milan forward Divock Origi now wants to leave the club amid interest from West Ham United.

That’s according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri who shared the update on social media yesterday.

West Ham may be about to bring in another top player this summer as they look to build on the business they’ve already done.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus is on his way to the London Stadium.

After already bringing in James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Konstantinos Mavropanos, West Ham appear to have spent the Declan Rice money well.

However, there’s still an argument that West Ham need to sign a striker this summer.

With Gianluca Scamacca already back in Italy 12 months after joining the club a space has already opened up in the squad.

West Ham manager David Moyes reportedly wants Divock Origi and he’s now ready to leave AC Milan.

It could be the perfect opportunity for the Hammers to bring in the £13m forward.

West Ham target Origi ready to leave AC Milan

Posting on social media, Tavolieri said: “Divock Origi wants to leave #ACMilan! The Belgian striker’s currently working hard to be prepared for his new club.

“Rossoneri open on both options, could leave on loan with an option to buy or permanent transfer.

“Multiples interest in #Ligue1, #PremierLeague, #SerieA & #SPL but the player didn’t choose for his move yet. A decision could done after this week-end. To be continued.”

Divock Origi is already well aware of the demands of the Premier League after his long spell at Liverpool.

He was never first choice at Anfield but scored some hugely important goals during his time at the club.

His well-taken goal against Barcelona in their infamous Champions League quarter-final comeback was iconic.

Origi also scored the second goal against Tottenham in the Champions League final to secure the trophy back in 2019.

West Ham could take advantage of Origi wanting to leave AC Milan in the coming days if they want a striker who offers something different to Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

However, there will be some fans who would rather see young star Divin Mubama given that opportunity instead.