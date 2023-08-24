Fabrizio Romano now shares a very exciting update for West Ham fans

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has just shared some very exciting news regarding West Ham United target Mohammed Kudus.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed more details about a potential deal for the Ghanaian international.

After a slow start to the transfer window, West Ham are finally getting their act together and bringing in some new signings.

James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez have been signed to try and fill the void left by Declan Rice leaving.

Centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos has just joined the club as well from Stuttgart.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

Romano has now suggested that Mohammed Kudus will be a West Ham player very soon.

The 23-year-old was brilliant from Ajax last season and has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea as a result.

However, it appears as though his next destination is the London Stadium after sustained interest from David Moyes and Tim Steidten.

It’s a really encouraging addition to the squad ahead of their Europa League campaign this season.

Speaking about the midfielder, Romano said: “Big update on Mohammed Kudus, one of the names of the summer.

“We know that Chelsea and Arsenal between the end of June and the beginning of July called to be informed on the situation then never returned with an official bid.

“Official bid was made by Brighton but no agreement with the player and the deal collapsed on the player’s side, not on the club’s side.

“Yesterday I told you that West Ham had a bid rejected for €42m [£35.8m] on Tuesday night for Mohammed Kudus.

“So, they were still trying and trying for Mohammed Kudus to join the club despite Lucas Paqueta to Man City collapsing.

“And now we’re able to say that Kudus is going to West Ham, it’s a here we go imminent because West Ham and Ajax reached an agreement on the fee on Wednesday night.

“They’re trying now to fix all the details, prepare the documents to clarify some final points on the player’s and club’s side.

“Five-year contract, €45m [£38.4m] package with add-ons included, sell-on clause for Ajax also included in this deal and Mohammed Kudus will play for West Ham.

“This is a very huge signing let me say.”

Photo by Peter Van der Klooster/Getty Images

Romano suggesting that Kudus is one step away from joining West Ham is brilliant news.

The 23-year-old is already a fantastic footballer and has plenty of potential to get even better.

He should be the key link between West Ham’s defence and attack this season but is versatile enough to play further forward if necessary.

Kudus could be the signing to take West Ham to the next level over the next few years.