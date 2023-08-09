Tim Steidten now keen to sign £35m forward, but Moyes wants CL winner instead

West Ham United are currently targeting two completely different strikers this summer, Elye Wahi and Divock Origi.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey shared more details on West Ham’s search for a centre-forward.

It’s been a far-from-ideal transfer window for West Ham this summer.

After selling captain Declan Rice, David Moyes has had plenty of cash at his disposal but is struggling to get new signings through the door.

He’s also been joined by a new technical director in Tim Steidten, but they’re not seeing eye to eye on incomings.

Edson Alvarez looks set to join the club from Ajax and will be tasked with replacing Rice on the pitch.

Photo by Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images

However, the Hammers need to find a way to solve their goalscoring issues, especially with Gianluca Scamacca heading out of the door.

West Ham have identified Elye Wahi and Divock Origi as potential targets this summer.

However, Steidten is keen on the £35m French youngster, while Moyes wants the former Champions League winner.

West Ham want Wahi and Origi

Speaking about the difference in transfer targets this summer, Bailey said: “There’s been a lot of disputes between Tim Steidten the new technical director and David Moyes the manager.

“It’s a really tough situation they’re working through, and we see it with the strikers, there are different ones linked again.

“We’ve seen [Gianluca] Scamacca go, but there’s a massive difference of opinion between which striker should come in.

“Elye Wahi is the option for Tim Steidten from Montpellier, who most West Ham fans would love to see come in, he’s one of the best young strikers in Europe.

“But my understanding is that David Moyes quite likes Divock Origi, the former Liverpool striker at AC Milan.

“And that just sums up the two camps perfectly.”

Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

Moyes and Steidten need to put aside their differences quickly with just three weeks left in the transfer window.

Origi and Wahi are completely different strikers and West Ham would have to play very differently depending on who comes in.

Wahi is already operating at a high level but has the potential to get even better.

Meanwhile, Origi has shown flashes of quality in the past but has never been a consistent goalscorer.

There’s also now the potential loss of star player Lucas Paqueta heading off with Manchester City circling.