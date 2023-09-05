Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been full of praise for the man he’s replaced at the club, Hugo Lloris.

Vicario was speaking in a Sky Sports interview with Michael Bridge and said that he had huge respect for Lloris.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Italian mentioned that it was a pleasure to learn from a player that is such a star of the club.

Vicario said: “First of all, big respect for Hugo [Lloris], for such a big goalkeeper.

“I think he is one of the stars of the Spurs, it’s a pleasure to learn from him.”

And it would seem that Vicario himself deserves a lot of credit for his start at the club.

The 26-year-old has largely stayed out of the headlines since arriving, which is often a positive for a goalkeeper.

Vicario has made the switch from the Serie A look a comfortable one and he looks a smart signing for Spurs.

Tottenham had a big task in replacing Hugo Lloris this summer, a stalwart of the club, but Vicario looks up to the task.

And Spurs’ talent identification has been strong across the board.

Vicario has enjoyed learning from Lloris at Tottenham

James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Vicario already look like superb choices in the market.

And along with Destiny Udogie, who has now started his Spurs career, Tottenham have some extremely good new options.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Spurs fans have real cause for optimism heading into the Ange Postecoglou era.

And Vicario seamlessly replacing Lloris has been an understated part of Tottenham’s journey this season already.

The Italian looks to have all the attributes and characteristics to be a top goalkeeper in the Premier League.

It was somewhat of a surprise that £12m Hugo Lloris didn’t depart Spurs in the summer.

But it is now reported that he will instead seek to leave the club in January.

And Tottenham’s next task may then be to find a goalkeeper to compete with Vicario.