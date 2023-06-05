£12m Newcastle player won't be sold this summer, he could have gone in January











Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy will not be sold this summer after a brilliant end to the season.

A report from The Athletic has provided more details on Eddie Howe’s plans for his squad this summer.

With Champions League football to prepare for, Newcastle need to strengthen over the next few months.

It also means several players will have to move on to make space in the squad.

Six months ago, Newcastle may have been happy to let Jacob Murphy go as he was only a bit-part player.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, like so many Newcastle players under Howe, he’s discovered the best form of his career.

His goal against Tottenham in particular stands out as a moment of real quality.

Murphy will see some of his Newcastle teammates sold over the coming months but will be glad he gets a chance to play European football next season.

The £12m winger could outlast the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, something few would have predicted last year.

Murphy will not be sold by Newcastle this summer

The report from The Athletic states, ‘Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron, [Anthony] Gordon and Jacob Murphy are all on long-term contracts, and will go nowhere.

‘It has been quite the turnaround for Murphy, who could have been seen as expendable halfway through this season.

‘Now, he is a useful depth piece as Newcastle prepare to compete in four competitions in the next one.’

Alan Shearer recently commented on the improvement seen in Murphy this season.

The 28-year-old scored four goals and provided two assists in the league, which is the best tally of his career.

He had previously been prolific in the Championship and League One and will still want to improve his numbers in the future.

However, Murphy offers Newcastle so much more than just goals and assists which explains why he won’t be sold.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

His work-rate is exceptional and he puts in a very good defensive stint out of possession.

He’s also a real character within the squad and that can’t be underestimated in successful sides.

It would be a surprise if Newcastle didn’t improve their attacking options in the summer.

There’s still a place for Murphy in the squad with an extra competition to negotiate next season.

Show all