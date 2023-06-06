25-year-old Arsenal player has already been invited to say his goodbyes at the club











Arsenal have already invited Ainsley Maitland-Niles to say goodbye to people at the club as he looks set to leave this summer.

That’s according to the Athletic’s James McNicholas speaking on the Arsecast Podcast.

It’s been a tough season for Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Deemed surplus to requirements last summer, he eventually joined Southampton on loan.

The struggling Saints wasn’t an ideal destination for the 25-year-old who has continually said throughout his career he wants to play in midfield.

Under multiple managers he found himself deployed at full-back with varying levels of success.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Maitland-Niles confirmed in April that he would be saying goodbye to Arsenal at the end of the campaign.

The five-time England international has suffered as a result of his versatility.

After being constantly used in different roles, Maitland-Niles has struggled to define himself in any position.

As a result, managers have always used him as a stop-gap instead of allowing him to master a position.

Maitland-Niles has said already said goodbye at Arsenal

Asked about the 25-year-old, McNicholas said: “Ainsley Maitland-Niles, it’s done.

“I believe he was actually invited to the club to say his farewells towards the end of the season, that was a nice touch for a guy who’s been with us for a very long time.”

With Maitland-Niles’s contract expiring at the end of the month, Arsenal won’t receive any fee for the 25-year-old.

His value has fallen this season after his performances struggled to suggest he was good enough to be a regular starter in the Premier League.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Maitland-Niles has made well over 100 appearances for Arsenal among loan spells at four different clubs.

He admitted he wanted Unai Emery to be given more time at the club having played his best football at Arsenal under the Spaniard.

Maitland-Niles needs to find another manager who believes in him like that after saying goodbye to Arsenal.

It’s clear there’s no role for him in Mikel Arteta’s current squad, especially with more incomings expected.

Arsenal fans will be keeping an eye on the academy graduate to see where he ends up next.

Show all