£120k-a-week player is getting closer and closer to leaving Arsenal











Granit Xhaka’s time at Arsenal might be coming to an end this summer as interest intensified in the Swiss international.

That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, who shared an update on the 30-year-old’s future.

It’s hard to understate just how important Granit Xhaka has been to Arsenal this season.

Given more freedom to play further up the pitch by Mikel Arteta, he’s thrived alongside Thomas Partey.

His five league goals and seven assists are the best return in a single season in his career.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Xhaka may not have been wearing the captain’s armband throughout the campaign but is still an important leader on and off the pitch.

However, Xhaka may now be set to leave Arsenal this summer.

Plettenberg believes there’s a club in Germany that are keen to sign him before the start of next season.

Despite his fantastic campaign at The Emirates, Xhaka recognises now might be the time to begin a new chapter.

Xhaka nearing Arsenal exit this summer

Plettenberg took to Twitter and said: “News Xhaka: Leverkusen is still pushing to sign him! It’s looking very good.

“Alonso wants him as a top leader. Understand that Xhaka wants to take on another challenge this summer. But he’s totally focused on Arsenal now.

“Price valuation of around €15m [£13m]. No negotiations between the clubs yet.”

The £120,000-a-week midfielder may also see that his position in Arsenal’s team next season is in doubt.

Declan Rice is the Gunners’ number-one target and would ideally suit his box-to-box role.

The West Ham captain will be an expensive addition, and Arsenal are already lining up players to potentially sell to afford the move.

If Granit Xhaka did leave Arsenal this summer, he would be departing with his reputation at its highest peak since joining the club.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s enjoyed a turbulent relationship with the fans over his seven-year stay at the club.

However, he’s played a key role in the Gunners’ returning to the Champions League this year.

A return to Germany would make sense, and the project at Bayer Leverkusen is one of the most exciting in the Bundesliga.

Show all