Tottenham now expected to sell ‘special’ Tottenham player after Antonio Conte blocked January exit











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly expected to sell Japhet Tanganga this summer, just months after Antonio Conte blocked his exit.

That’s according to The Times, which claims that Tanganga is expected to follow the likes of Lucas Moura and Hugo Lloris out the door.

Spurs are preparing for a huge summer ahead as they bid to shape their squad in Ange Postecoglou’s image.

The 57-year-old is expected to be announced as Tottenham’s new manager this week, ending their long search for Conte’s permanent successor.

Postecoglou’s preferred style of football will differ massively from that of his predecessors as the Australian boss sets his sides up to play on the front foot.

As a result, there will undoubtedly be some significant changes at Spurs, and it seems that Japhet Tanganga is one name who’s likely to head out the door this summer.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Tanganga expected to leave Tottenham

The Times reports that Tanganga is expected to leave Tottenham, alongside the likes of Ryan Sessegnon, Davinson Sanchez, Hugo Lloris and Ivan Perisic.

Tanganga has barely featured this season as he’s struggled to nail down a place in the Tottenham side.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Spurs in January, with the likes of AC Milan said to be interested.

But according to the Daily Express, his exit was blocked by Conte despite receiving interest from eight clubs.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tanganga has put in some encouraging performances for Tottenham after making his debut under Jose Mourinho back in December 2020.

He was labelled a ‘special‘ talent after breaking into the first-team, but his progress has been hampered by recurring injuries and a lack of minutes.

But the Englishman is reaching the stage of his career where he needs to play regularly and it seems unlikely that he’s ready to feature for Spurs every week.

Spurs are in desperate need of upgrading their backline after conceding a staggering total of 63 goals in the Premier League this season.

It may be that selling Tanganga will help them to raise the funds required in order to bring in a marquee signing at centre-back.

Show all