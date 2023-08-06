£10m Liverpool player now in ‘advanced talks’ to leave the club this summer

Liverpool and Leeds United are now in advanced talks about the transfer of defender Nat Phillips.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who shared more details on Twitter about the centre-back’s future.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke would have preferred to have a new defender through the doors at Elland Road before today’s match against Cardiff.

Instead, he’s seen plenty of players head out this summer with only three new incomings secured before the Championship kicked off.

For Liverpool, the majority of their business this summer has also been outgoings.

Jurgen Klopp allowed several midfielders to leave the club at the end of last season and set about rebuilding that area of the squad.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have arrived, but more signings are needed.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, another Liverpool departure looks to be on the cards with Nat Phillips getting closer to a move to Leeds United.

The 26-year-old needs to find a permanent home away from Anfield after years of sitting on the bench and being sent on loan.

Elland Road could be the perfect place to rebuild his career as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

Liverpool and Leeds in advanced talks over Phillips

Posting on Twitter, Galetti said: “Advanced talks between #LeedsUTD and #Liverpool for Nat #Phillips.

“The parties are discussing some details about the proposal set at ~£10m add-ons included.

“The English CB has been targeted by Leeds as one of the ideal profiles to replace #Wober, now on loan at #Gladbach.”

There’s always been an expectation that Phillips would leave the club this summer.

Although Liverpool aren’t blessed with a huge number of centre-back options, Phillips is too far down the pecking order to expect regular football.

Leeds has been a potential destination for Phillips for a while this summer as soon as his Liverpool exit looked likely.

As Galetti says, with Max Wober now no longer at the club, Farke would like more cover in that role.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Liam Cooper is a brilliant defender at Championship level and between Pascal Struijk and Charlie Cresswell, he has two able deputies.

But Phillips – who has won promotion with Bournemouth in the past – could take the team up a level.