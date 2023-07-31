Leeds are considering signing ‘unbelievable’ £10m player, he’s won Championship promotion before

New reports suggest that Leeds are still on the hunt for a defender, and Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips is an option they really like.

Leeds were relegated to the Championship, but times look exciting again as they have a new manager in Daniel Farke.

They are strengthening the squad to be a top Championship side, and now reports from LeedsLive have shared that the club still want to sign a centre-back.

The report goes on to say that Nat Phillips is an option who remains ‘under consideration’. He is one of the options that Leeds really ‘like’.

Photo by Paul Ellis – Pool/Getty Images

Leeds still interested in Nat Phillips

The Liverpool centre-back has definitely had games where he has been on top form and this has seen him hailed as “unbelievable“.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool want around £10million for the player. The 26 year-old has good Premier League experience, but more importantly he has experience in getting promoted from the Championship.

Phillips, who has also won the League Cup, was a key player in AFC Bournemouth’s promotion back in the 2021/22 season. He was on loan for the second half of the season and featured 17 times for the Cherries.

If Leeds want to get back into the Premier League at the first time of asking then they need to make sure they sign players like Phillips.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

He has top experience and has been involved in the squad of a top Premier League side. It is key to have top defenders in the Championship and Phillips fits the profile.

Although he may not be at a top Premier League level, there is no doubting that he would be one of the top centre-backs in the Championship.