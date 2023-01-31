Report: What Stan Kroenke has told Arsenal to do now after Brighton reject two Caicedo bids











Transfer deadline day is here and Arsenal are still trying to get a deal done for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo before the window shuts tonight.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international has emerged as the Gunners’ top target. He’s the man Arsenal view as the one who’ll give them the push they need to win the Premier League title, but Brighton are making things difficult.

The Seagulls have rejected two bids from Arsenal already for Caicedo.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Stan Kroenke sanctions third Arsenal bid for Moises Caicedo

Arsenal have been very serious with their interest in Moises Caicedo.

The Gunners first tabled a £60 million bid to sign the midfielder, which was immediately rejected. They tried their luck with a £70 million offer next, but that was turned down too. (Sky Sports)

That leaves Arsenal in a difficult position now, with less than a day left in the transfer window. However, Gunners owner Stan Kroenke is not giving up just yet.

According to a report from The Sun, Kroenke has ordered Arsenal technical director Edu Gaspar to get this deal done. The KSE boss is now willing to sanction a third bid as high as £75 million.

If that is to be accepted, Caicedo will become Arsenal’s club-record signing, surpassing Nicolas Pepe.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

TBR View:

Whatever Arsenal are planning to do now, they must do it quickly.

The Gunners have been the best team in the country this season. They are in a great position now and have a genuine chance of beating Manchester City to the Premier League crown.

Many believe Caicedo is exactly the type of player that will push them over the line, and that’s probably why Kroenke is prepared to go all out to get this deal done.

Whether Brighton will accept that, however, remains to be seen.

Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images

Show all