‘Worryingly off the pace’: Liverpool defender slammed for ‘weak’ performance v Greuther Furth

Liverpool have played out an entertaining 4-4 draw in pre-season today against Greuther Furth as they continued their preparations for the new season.

Jurgen Klopp will have been encouraged by some of the attacking displays on show. The likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez looked sharp and both will be key for the Reds next season.

Of course, conceding four isn’t ideal at any stage of pre-season. Klopp will not be too impressed by some of the defending he saw, with errors and poor judgement a common theme.

One of the defenders to put in a dismal showing was the experienced Joel Matip. The defender has stayed with Liverpool despite talk of a potential exit.

But according to the Liverpool Echo, who watched on and gave player ratings for the game, Matip was simply nowhere near good enough today.

“Worryingly off the pace and indecisive for large parts of his showing and weak in dealing with second Greuther goal,” The Echo wrote on Matip.

Matip faces an uphill task this season to be considered as the number one choice alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Ibou Konate is the likely choice for Klopp, while Joe Gomez is also hoping to stake his own claim again.

Liverpool might need to strengthen

Joel Matip hasn’t looked the same player for some time now at Liverpool. He’s been a great servant and player for the Reds but he was on a bit of a decline last term.

That form seems to have carried into pre-season as well and while it’s not the be-all and end-all, Matip’s performance today sounds a worrying one.

For all the talk of new midfielders, Liverpool might need to go and get a new defender. Certainly, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a new name added come the end of the window.