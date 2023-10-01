Arsenal came away from the Vitality Stadium with a comfortable 4-0 win against AFC Bournemouth and Eddie Nketiah will be pleased with his overall performance yesterday.

The ‘quality’ forward was handed another start by Mikel Arteta and the stats suggest that despite not getting on the score sheet, there were plenty of positives to take for the 24-year-old.

On paper, yesterday’s match was more of a banana skin than a real challenge to Arsenal’s unbeaten run.

Andoni Iraola arrived in England with a good reputation from La Liga but has yet to record his first Premier League victory.

Bournemouth never looked like that was going to arrive yesterday with Arsenal putting in another strong performance.

Bukayo Saka may have been an injury doubt before the match and limped off in the second half, but he still managed to open the scoring.

Martin Odegaard benefitted from Eddie Nketiah winning a clear penalty to double the visitor’s advantage before Kai Havertz finally got off the mark.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Ben White wrapped up the victory with a late header and attention now turns to Tuesday’s clash against Lens in the Champions League.

Nketiah will be pleased to have earned another start against Bournemouth for Arsenal yesterday.

He once again kept Gabriel Jesus out of his favoured striker role amid increasing pressure from the Brazilian.

Nketiah stars for Arsenal v Bournemouth

According to Sofascore, Nketiah didn’t misplace a single one of his 16 passes yesterday.

He completed four out of his five dribbles playing through the middle of the pitch although he didn’t manage a single shot on target.

What was especially impressive was the number of duels the 24-year-old won.

Despite going up against Bournemouth’s centre-backs, Nketiah won all three of his aerial duels for Arsenal while also winning five of his eight ground duels.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There was been a suggestion that Nketiah could be a player Arsenal sell to fund a move for Ivan Toney.

The Brentford forward would be an upgrade on the academy graduate but he’s proven to Arteta that he’s a useful option in any competition this season.

Paul Merson has suggested that Arsenal won’t ever win the league with Nketiah starting every match.

However, we’ve now entered October and Arsenal have still yet to lose a game in any competition with Nketiah playing a starring role throughout the campaign so far.