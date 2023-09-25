Paul Merson claims two Arsenal players are not good enough if they want to win the league

Paul Merson has picked up on Arsenal’s short-comings once again after they were pegged back by Tottenham twice in the NLD yesterday.

The Gunners had enough chances to put the game out of sight of Spurs but Gabriel Jesus spurned one of the best of the day when he blazed over when through on goal. The Brazilian had started for Arsenal in the same side as Eddie Nketiah.

However, Merson believes that both players are not good enough for where Arsenal want to get under Mikel Arteta.

Merson says Nketiah and Jesus not good enough for Arsenal

Speaking to Sky analysing the game, Merson said that he believed both players aren’t blamed for drawing 2-2 with Spurs.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, he did say the duo are not good enough for the Gunners, if they want to win the Premier League that is.

“I’ve always said it from day one – Eddie Nketiah is not going to win you the Premier League,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“You need a proper centre forward. I’m not blaming Nketiah because they drew 2-2 with Tottenham but with 32 games to go and all the Champions League games they have to play, I don’t think he takes them to the next level. I don’t even think Gabriel Jesus takes them to the next level.”

Nketiah has managed to see off a challenge from Folarin Balogun to remain at the club but as yet, hasn’t shown the prolific nature in front of goal expected at this level.

Arteta could roll the dice in January

Arteta has shown with Aaron Ramsdale that he isn’t afraid to bring in a top player in someone’s position and he could be forced to do it again.

The signing of Jesus has helped transform Arsenal but they now need a forward who is going to score regularly and take big chances.

Jesus is a quality player and Nketiah has his moments. But if Arsenal do want to win and be successful, then Merson might well be right here.