‘Zero chance’: Tim Sherwood says there’s no way £86m player comes to Tottenham anytime soon

Tottenham Hotspur are flying in the Premier League right now, but, for some reason, they still can’t escape conversations about Harry Kane.

Indeed, there’ve been plenty of claims that Spurs are a Harry Kane away from winning the Premier League this season, while there has even been talk of the player returning to the club.

Daniel Levy has stated that Spurs do have a buy-back clause that could see Kane return to north London at some point, but speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Tim Sherwood has made it clear that we won’t be seeing Kane back at Spurs anytime soon.

Sherwood says that while Kane may return in a few years, they have zero chance of bringing the £86m man back before he’s won a few trophies with Bayern Munich.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Kane won’t return

Sherwood spoke about a potential return to Spurs for Kane.

“They’re probably a Harry Kane away from winning the Premier League, but they have zero chance of bringing him back, they can get him back in maybe three years, but when Bayern Munich have won. They’re playing better but not because of Kane, because the manager is different class.

Kane still has work to do

Kane might well return to Tottenham one day, but he still has loads of work to do at Bayern Munich before he thinks about that.

Let’s not beat around the bush, Kane left Spurs for Germany in order to win the Champions League and other major honours, he’s not going to abandon that pursuit after just a year or even a few months.

Kane has a legacy to cement, and if he goes back to Spurs straight away, he runs the risk of falling back into the trap he was in for so long at Tottenham and failing to win major silverware year after year.

There’s no way we see Kane back at Tottenham anytime soon.