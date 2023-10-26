‘Interesting’: Pundit claims Tottenham would win the Premier League if they had £86m player in their team

Tottenham lost Harry Kane this summer, but, strangely, they seem to be a better team for it.

Indeed, Spurs are yet to lose a league game since selling the striker, and they’re flying high at the top of the league.

The general consensus is that Spurs have actually improved since selling Kane, but speaking on ESPN, Jane Aage Fjortoft has shared a different view.

Indeed, the pundit says that Kane would be absolutely brilliant in Ange Postecoglou’s side, going as far as to say that Spurs would probably win the league if they had Kane in their team at the moment.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Spurs would win the league with Kane

Fjortoft shared his verdict on the £86m man.

“I can’t have an exact answer to that. It’s interesting now to see that people are saying that Tottenham are better without Harry Kane. If they had Harry Kane this season they’d probably win the league. A lot of people are saying that. Tottenham have showed they’re coping, but they have a brilliant manager and Harry Kane would’ve been brilliant there too,” Fjortoft said

Hard to say

While we can see where Fjortoft is coming from with this view, it’s hard to say that Spurs would actually be a better team with Kane in the side.

They had him leading their line for the best part of a decade and won absolutely nothing, so to say that he’s the missing piece in the puzzle right now seems a bit backwards.

Of course, he’s a talented player, but he became too much of a focal point at Spurs towards the end, and, ultimately, that may have been at a detriment to the team.

Kane was Spurs’ main man for so long, and they didn’t win a trophy during that entire time, but now, they look like the real deal without him.