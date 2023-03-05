Yunus Musah sends message to Reiss Nelson after Arsenal's late show v Bournemouth











It was a day to remember for Arsenal midfielder Reiss Nelson yesterday, as he fired in the latest of winners to see off Bournemouth.

Nelson came off the bench to first set Ben White up to equaliser. But more was to come from the young midfielder, as he rocketed a shot into the top corner to break Bournemouth hearts.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

For Nelson, it was a crowning moment in a series of frustration in the main. Nelson has had to be patient for his chances but he took it today and now gives Mikel Arteta another selection headache at the perfect time.

Of course, the Arsenal players were all over social media after the game, with Nelson among them. And after taking to his Instagram to post a picture with the tag ‘Never Stop Believing’, he had plenty of responses.

Interestingly, among the responses was former Arsenal player Yunus Musah, who replied to Nelson.

Cr. META 2023 (Instagram, @yunus.musah8)

Of course, Musah may well know Nelson from his days at Arsenal as a youngster himself. But more interestingly, Musah is said to be among the players the Gunners are keen on signing as well.

Indeed, just last week Fabrizio Romano claimed that Arsenal were keen on landing the ‘spectacular‘ Musah in the summer window.

TBR’s View: Musah would love a bit of this current Arsenal

This is not the first time we’ve seen Musah jump into the comments of Arsenal content and it definitely feels like he keeps a close eye on things.

Musah is obviously a player of high quality who is being watched by a number of clubs. For Arsenal, they’d need to consider whether he improves their current midfield. He’d bring energy and tenacity, but whether he is better than the current crop is a bigger debate.