Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal want to bring Yunus Musah back to the Emirates

Arsenal really want to bring Yunus Musah back to the Emirates Stadium after his brilliant World Cup campaign with the USMNT, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta managed to bolster his midfield options with the signing of Jorginho in January but the club remain in the market for further reinforcements ahead of the summer.

The Gunners have been linked with the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo – who they failed to lure to north London from Brighton before signing Jorginho.

Now, it seems that they are eyeing a move for Yunus Musah, who left their academy set-up back in 2019.

Arsenal want to re-sign Musah

Musah has gone on to become one of the best prospects in world football since he left the Hale End academy a few years ago.

The American is now playing his football at Valencia and his performances for the USMNT have certainly turned some heads.

And according to Romano, one of the sides that are most interested in the 20-year-old is his former club, Arsenal.

“I think whatever happens with Valencia I see him leaving in the summer. In the Premier League there is strong interest,” the transfer insider told the House of Champions podcast.

“During the World Cup Chelsea were following the player. Arsenal, of course, know the player very well he was there so he is a player they are monitoring. Also Inter, they are looking for that kind of player, so Musah is a player they are following.

“My expectation is for him to leave and from what I understand, Chelsea, Arsenal and Inter are the most interested clubs, but it will take time.” as quoted by HITC.

Musah has been described as a ‘spectacular’ talent after his display against England in Qatar and it’s no surprise that Arsenal are interested in bringing him back to north London.

At 20, Musah certainly fits the profile of a typical Arsenal signing. But he won’t come cheap as his contract with Valencia is set to run until 2026.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners would prioritise a move for Musah over the likes of Rice and Caideo.

The West Ham star seems to be Arteta’s top target ahead of the summer, but Musah would be a brilliant back-up option should they fail to sign the England star.

