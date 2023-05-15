'You can just see': BBC pundit spotted what Moises Caicedo did after hacking down and injuring Martinelli











Shay Given picked up on what Moises Caicedo and Kaoru Mitoma did just after the Brighton midfielder made the challenge which resulted in Gabriel Martinelli being taken off in the early stages for Arsenal on Sunday.

Given was speaking on Match of the Day 2 after the Seagulls blew the Gunners away at the Emirates, surely dealing a fatal blow to their Premier League title hopes.

Arsenal’s squad has endured a tough time of late. Obviously, William Saliba has been sidelined for several weeks. And Oleksandr Zinchenko has joined him more recently.

Given spots what Caicedo and Mitoma did after Martinelli challenge

Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta, they were forced into a change just 20 minutes into the contest. Gabriel Martinelli was brought down after a poor challenge from Moises Caicedo in the middle of the park.

It must be noted that the referee did not deem Caicedo’s challenge to be worthy of a yellow card. But it came about after Martinelli himself was lucky to avoid punishment after an incident involving Kaoru Mitoma.

Mitoma was absolutely clattered into by Martinelli. It was a really bad foul. Given would suggest that it was on the verge of being a red card.

It was then picked up on that Caicedo and Mitoma high-fived each other shortly after the foul on Martinelli.

“You can just see here they sort of high five each other and sort of say ‘you got him back here’ because I think that first challenge was nasty,” Given told Match of the Day 2.

Of course, the situation is a little more intriguing because it is Moises Caicedo getting involved. Arsenal obviously have shown strong interest in signing Caicedo. And we are heading into a summer where the club will surely sign at least one more central midfielder.

In fairness, it was not a violent tackle from Caicedo. But he probably would have been aware that he was going to be leaving something on Martinelli when he went in.

That could make things a little interesting if Martinelli is sidelined for any significant period of time and Caicedo joins the Gunners this summer.

But given what went on beforehand, you can hardly blame one of the Brighton players for wanting to be a little more physical with Martinelli.