'You can have him': Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham manager target is all theirs for £11m











Roberto De Zerbi has a €13m (£11m) release clause in his contract according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano was discussing De Zerbi’s brilliant performances with Brighton so far this season and questions around his future.

The journalist stated that the Italian is not being targeted by Chelsea at the moment, but we have had plenty of rumours about interest from Tottenham.

Romano says that for €13m (£11m), De Zerbi can leave Brighton, but even if a club pays that fee they will have to convince De Zerbi to leave the Seagulls as he’s currently very happy on the south coast.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

De Zerbi available for £11m

Romano shared what he knows about the 43-year-old manager.

“Credits to Roberto De Zerbi, but he is not in the list of Chelsea to be the new coach. Let me clarify this, in De Zerbi’s contract there is a clause, you can call it a release clause, you can call it a release clause or a fixed amount, but if you go there and you pay €13m (£11m) in the summer you can have De Zerbi. That’s in case you agree with him because he is very happy at Brighton and he is doing very well,” Romano said.

Would he want to join Spurs?

Getting your foot in the door with De Zerbi sounds straightforward enough, but convincing him to leave Brighton is another matter entirely.

The Italian is working wonders at The Amex, and he, much like us, may be wondering just how far he can take this team in the next few years.

Of course, Tottenham are a much bigger club than Brighton, but they are in disarray at the moment with no Sporting Director, no manager and a star player who could be leaving this summer.

It’s really hard to gauge whether or not De Zerbi would actually want this job.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Show all