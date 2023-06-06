‘You can discount’: ‘Exceptional’ player won’t be signing for Leeds United now - journalist











You can rule Leeds United out of the race to sign Alex Scott after they were relegated to the Championship.

That is the message being sent by Ben Jacobs who was discussing the Bristol City star’s future on The Done Deal Show.

Scott is ready for a step up to the Premier League, and it was thought that he could well be on his way to Leeds this summer.

However, with the Whites’ relegation to the second-tier now confirmed, it is all-but certain that the ‘exceptional‘ player won’t be joining the Yorkshire club as they can no longer offer top-flight football.

Scott won’t join Leeds

Jacobs shared what he knows about the young star.

“As I said in January, Alex Scott is the one to watch and I fully expect him to move this summer. Leicester were ones to watch and now they’ve gone down it will be difficult, the same for Leeds United as well. Bristol will want £30m and there are several clubs to keep an eye on, Wolves and Villa as well are a newer suitor now. Based on last season you can discount Leicester and Leeds,” Jacobs said.

Ruled out

Leeds United will now have to be ruled out of a number of transfer races after their relegation.

Indeed, while the Whites have been linked with the likes of Scott, Weston McKennie and Milos Kerkez, they’ll now have to rethink their entire transfer strategy.

The reality is that you can’t sign big-name players when you’re in the Championship, and sadly, that’s exactly where Leeds find themselves now.

The Whites won’t be getting Scott and they probably won’t be getting any top players through the door this summer.

