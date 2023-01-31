Yannick Bolasie now reacts to the news that Arsenal are close to signing Jorginho











Boyhood Arsenal fan Yannick Bolasie has now reacted on Twitter to the news that his club are close to signing Chelsea star Jorginho.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate to bring in another option in the middle of the park before today’s deadline. And the Arsenal hierarchy are seemingly closing in on a surprise signing.

The Gunners were trying to lure Moises Caicedo away from Brighton and the 21-year-old even pleaded with the Seagulls to allow him to leave on social media.

But Sky Sports reports that Roberto De Zerbi’s men knocked back a second bid worth £70 million for the Eduador midfielder yesterday.

Now, Goal journalist Charles Watts claims Jorginho has been given permission to travel to London Colney ahead of a move to north London.

Bolasie reacts to Jorginho to Arsenal move

The 31-year-old is now looking likely to complete a switch to the Emirates Stadium and Bolasie has reacted to the news on Twitter.

The former Crystal Palace man feels Arsenal needed a midfielder with a bit more ‘physicality’ and while he rates Jorginho, he feels this isn’t the right move from the Gunners.

Needed someone with physicality and bite…good baller but this ain’t it — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) January 31, 2023

Jorginho has enjoyed a brilliant career and has lifted the Champions League with Chelsea. He also played a key role in Italy’s Euros 2020 win, which led to him coming third in the Ballon D’or.

Despite his decorated career, Bolasie may have a point that the Italian doesn’t seem to be what Arsenal need right now.

The Gunners are lacking another player who is similar to Thomas Partey and Caicedo would have certainly fit the bill.

Nevertheless, if Arsenal are to maintain their push for a Premier League title then it seems vital that they sign at least one midfielder before today’s deadline. And it looks like they are edging closer towards doing just that.

