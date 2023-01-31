Report: Arsenal closing in on reaching an agreement to sign Jorginho











According to The Athletic, Arsenal are advancing towards an agreement to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho today, and Charles Watts has revealed that the Italian has been given permission to travel to North London to seal his move.

The Gunners are desperate to sign a new player in the middle of the park. Moises Caicedo is their top target, but with Brighton sticking to their guns, it looks like Arsenal have decided to move on.

Jorginho, who is an ‘outstanding’ midfielder, is set to be the man.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea allow Jorginho to travel to Arsenal

Arsenal have tabled two bids to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton so far.

Sky Sports reveals that the first one was worth £60 million, while the next was £70 million. The Seagulls, who usually sell their best players for huge profit, decided to reject both bids.

It’s unclear if Arsenal have tried their luck this morning, but The Athletic reveals that Jorginho, who has entered the final six months of his contract at Chelsea, is the Gunners’ most likely recruit today.

Goal’s Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts has backed that claim on Twitter and revealed that Jorginho has now been given permission to travel to London Colney to sort out his move.

A deal isn’t done yet, but it’s going in the right direction.

“Arsenal closing in on an agreement for Jorginho,” he tweeted.

“Understand he has been given permission to travel to Arsenal this morning to finalise his move while the two clubs put the finishing touches on the deal. Not signed yet, but looking increasingly like it will happen.”

Arsenal closing in on agreement for Jorginho. Understand he has been given permission to travel to Arsenal this morning to finalise his move while the two clubs put the finishing touches on the deal. Not signed yet, but looking increasingly like it will happen. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 31, 2023

Show all