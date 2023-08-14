Xavi now makes £27m Tottenham player his top target for Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavi has made Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso his top target this summer.

That’s according to Spanish journalist Javi Miguel, who claims that Lo Celso is Xavi’s priority for a new attacking midfielder, as well as Bernardo Silva.

Lo Celso has spent the past 18 months on loan at Villarreal after being frozen out by former Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

The 27-year-old has impressed on his return to North London though, netting twice in three appearances during pre-season.

Indeed, Ange Postecoglou even hinted last month that the Argentine is part of his plans for the upcoming season.

But it seems that Barca could soon make their move to sign Lo Celso, with Xavi particularly keen on the player.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Xavi makes Lo Celso his top target

Diario AS journalist Javi Miguel took to social media on Monday and claimed a new full-back and midfielder are Xavi’s top priorities.

The Spaniard has identified Manchester City star Bernardo Silva and Lo Celso as his top targets.

The journalist wrote: “Xavi would only accept the arrival of Joao Felix if his two priorities come first: a right back (Foyth/Cancelo) and an attacking midfielder (Bernardo/Lo Celso).

“That is why they have urged the player and his agent that the operation cannot be closed until the last day of the market.”

Lo Celso was part of the Tottenham squad which travelled to Brentford on Sunday but was an unused substitute on the day.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It remains unclear whether the £27 million would be open to a switch to Camp Nou, but it may be a difficult offer to turn down.

He also seems to be behind James Maddison in the pecking order at Spurs and Postecoglou seems reluctant to use him alongside the Englishman.