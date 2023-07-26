Ange Postecoglou now suggests £27m Tottenham player won’t be leaving

Ange Postecoglou has responded to reports from Spain that he’s decided to keep Giovani Lo Celso at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Aussie boss has been speaking to the media after Tottenham thrashed Singapore Premier League outfit Lion City Sailors 5-1 today.

Lo Celso came off the bench once again to get amongst the goals, after he also netted against West Ham last week.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch away from Spurs after returning from a loan spell at Villarreal.

But Spanish outlet MuchoDeporte reported just today that Postecoglou has convinced Lo Celso to remain in North London.

And the Spurs boss seems to have suggested the Argentine won’t be on the move this summer.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Postecoglou suggests Lo Celso will stay at Tottenham

Speaking to Football.London, Postecoglou was asked directly about the reports from Spain suggesting he wants to keep Lo Celso.

“You don’t have to go to Spain mate, you can just ask me,” he responded.

“Yeah, I like Gio. He fits the way we play. I enjoy working with him and he seems to enjoy working with us.”

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Lo Celso does seem well-suited to the Aussie boss’ system and that has been evident during pre-season so far.

The Argentine arrived in North London back in 2019 as he made the switch from Real Betis after a brilliant campaign in La Liga. He joined on an initial loan deal before Spurs paid £27 million to sign him permanently.

The move hasn’t worked out for Lo Celso so far, despite impressing under Jose Mourinho for a brief spell in his first season.

But it seems his fortunes at Tottenham could be about to change as Postecoglou is clearly an admirer of the midfielder.