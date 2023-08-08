‘Write that one off’: Journalist says £60m player won’t sign for Arsenal after what happened on Sunday

Arsenal won the Community Shield on Sunday, but their victory against Manchester City may have one undesirable knock-on effect.

Indeed, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast Arsenal’s victory over Manchester City may mean that the Gunners are no longer in the race to sign Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese defender has been linked with Arsenal throughout the summer transfer window, and it was thought that a late move for the £60m man could still be on the cards.

However, according to Jones, Man City may no longer be open to the idea of selling Cancelo to Arsenal after the Gunners, once again, proved that they are likely to be City’s closest challengers this season.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Cancelo to Arsenal could be off

Jones shared his verdict on the defender and a potential move to Arsenal.

“I think that Cancelo is very gettable, I don’t see Man City being that fussed where he goes, I just think they want him off the books,” Jones’ co-host said about a potential Barcelona move.

“They might not let him go to Arsenal anymore after they beat them, Maybe they will write that one off now,” Jones said.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

No chance

Manchester City almost paid the ultimate price for selling two of their key players to Arsenal last summer in the shape of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, and there’s no way they’re going to make that same mistake again.

Arsenal have already gotten much stronger after signing Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, and if City allow the Gunners to add Cancelo to that mix, they’re looking for trouble.

City should never have been considering selling Cancelo to Arsenal in the first place, but after getting their first big scare of the season in the Community Shield, this deal should be well and truly off.